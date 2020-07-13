Gov. Evers appoints Ho-Chunk Nation Member Missy Tracy to Council on Tourism

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Evers has appointed Missy Tracy, a Ho-Chunk Nation Member, to be the Marketing/Promotion Experience Representative of the Council of Tourism.

Tracy’s term is effective from July 9, 2020 to July 1, 2023.

The Ho-Chunk Nation says this is a significant achievement to a tribal member and will help maintain strategic relationships.

Tracy is the Municipal Relations Coordinator at the Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. She was also the Senior Public Relations Manager for Ho-Chunk Gaming WI Dells.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.