Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist passed Pato O’Ward on the next-to-last lap and earned his first career victory in the second half of an IndyCar doubleheader at Road America. Rosenqvist won by 2.8699 seconds and became the first driver other than Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon to win an IndyCar race this year. Dixon’s three-race winning streak ended with a 12th-place finish. O’Ward and Rosenqvist were both chasing their first career victories. They traded the lead throughout the second half of the race. O’Ward pulled ahead in the 43rd of 55 laps. Rosenqvist kept charging and finally passed him.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Frank Bolling, a two-time All-Star second baseman and the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, has died. He was 88. Bolling died Saturday. He was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, according to a notice posted by the funeral home handling the arrangements. Bolling played 12 seasons in the majors, six with Detroit and six with the Braves, and hit .254 with 106 home runs. He won a Gold Glove in 1958 with the Tigers and for part of that season, his double-play partner was his older brother, shortstop Milt Bolling.