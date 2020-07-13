Advertisement

Janesville Police investigating after a body was found

The body was found Sunday afternoon.
By Sanika Bhargaw and Tajma Hall
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating and working to determine a cause of death after a body was found Sunday afternoon in Janesville.

Rock County Dispatch said around 2 p.m. Sunday a caller reported seeing a dead body. Authorities tell NBC15 News the body was found near West Burbank Avenue and Pierce Street in Janesville.

“A citizen had called that she had smelled what she believed to be a daed body, it has a fairly recognizable smell. She alerted another family member who said, ‘We better call,' and she did that and that’s when we made that discovery,” said Sgt. Dean Sukus with the Janesville Police Department.

Sukus said when officers arrived on scene, they found a badly decomposed body. Police estimate it had been there over a week.

Authorities are still working with the medical examiner to determine a cause of death. Right now, police said they do not know if there was any foul play, and they could not say whether the body had any injuries.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy in the next two to three days to identify the person and cause of death.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest information as it comes into our newsroom.

