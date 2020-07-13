Advertisement

Kristy Rubenzer

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Kristy Rubenzer is not the average secretary; she is a nurse, a counselor, and much more. She is a fantastic person with a huge heart. She cares deeply for the kids and goes above and beyond to help them whenever and however she can. Kristy deserves to be recognized for the amazing job that she does. Please give Kristy the Sunshine Award.

Heidi Martell

