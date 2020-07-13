Advertisement

Kroger cashiers to stop giving customers coin change

Kroger will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers’ loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.
Kroger will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers’ loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.(WTVG)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - If you pay with cash at one of Kroger’s cashier checkouts, you won’t be getting coin change for a while, and it’s indirectly due to the coronavirus.

Kroger spokesperson Erin Rofles confirmed Friday the grocer will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers’ loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.

Customers are also encouraged to ‘Round Up’ to support the company’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation.

The reason for the change in policy, according to Rofles, has to do with the Federal Reserve’s current coin shortage.

A Federal Reserve news release from June 11 explains the pandemic has “significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin.”

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell explained the issue June 17 in a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, according to the Washington Post. The paper quotes him as saying:

“The places where you go to give your coins, and get credit at the store and get cash — you know, folding money — those have not been working. Stores have been closed. So the whole system has kind of, had come to a stop. We’re well aware of this. … As the economy reopens, we’re seeing coins begin to move around again.”

At the same time, the Federal Reserve said its measures intended to replenish coin inventory won’t be enough to solve the shortage in the near-term.

Kroger spokesperson Allison McGee said the coin shortage is not just affecting Kroger, and isn’t specific to grocery retailers; it impacts any business that accepts a cash payment.

The upshot? If you go to Kroger, for now you can forget your change purse.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning

Updated: moments ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

4 charged in Los Angeles death of rising rapper Pop Smoke

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LANDRUM JR.
Prosecutors say two men and two teens have been charged in the death of rising rapper Pop Smoke who was killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February.

News

Homeless population increasing during pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some people out of work and the loss of income is leading some to go without a bed to sleep in.

News

Online survey helps decide long range plan for Carson Park

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Your input is needed to help create a long range plan for Carson Park.

National

Official: Firefighting system was inoperable on Navy ship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

Latest News

News

Blugold Beginnings hosts coding camp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Molly Gardner
This week, students are learning the basic coding skills they need to build websites.

News

Man pronounced dead at the scene of Pierce County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Algoma man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Pierce County on Sunday.

News

Eau Claire man charged with child pornography, out on signature bond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Eau Claire man has been charged with child pornography and is out on a $2,500 signature bond.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 2 hours ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

National

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY
A federal judge is permanently blocking Georgia’s 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution.