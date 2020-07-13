EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kyle and Nick Kressin and Kyle’s Market in Colfax for the Sunshine Award. Kyle, Nick, and their whole staff are always so helpful and friendly to all their customers. Not only are they very proactive with community service and involvement, but individually they are also willing to go the extra mile for each customer. We are so lucky to have them around.

Patsy Barthen

