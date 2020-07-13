Advertisement

Kyle and Nick Kressin and Kyle’s Market

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kyle and Nick Kressin and Kyle’s Market in Colfax for the Sunshine Award. Kyle, Nick, and their whole staff are always so helpful and friendly to all their customers. Not only are they very proactive with community service and involvement, but individually they are also willing to go the extra mile for each customer. We are so lucky to have them around.

Patsy Barthen

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

Tina Denzine

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 14, 2020

Sunshine Award

Kristy Rubenzer

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 16, 2020

Sunshine Award

Amanda Iverson

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 13, 2020

Sunshine Award

Becci Tucker

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 14, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

Tracy Rosemeyer

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 16, 2020

Sunshine Award

Larry Radle

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 17, 2020

Sunshine Award

Cathryn Steidl

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 17, 2020

Sunshine Award

Jeff and Deb Hansen

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
July 10, 2020

Sunshine Award

Pastor Christine Emerson and Pastor Julie Brenden

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
July 10, 2020

Sunshine Award

Kathy Froiland

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT
July 8, 2020