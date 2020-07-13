Advertisement

Larry Radle

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Larry Radle sings and plays guitar. He is currently in a music duo called Two Frets Up and plays for nursing homes and businesses around the state. During this Coronavirus pandemic he has been online on Facebook twice a day playing music to help brighten the day for people. He loves playing for us and he’s quite talented. He likes to see people sing and dance. Many people have said he spreads sunshine so I am asking that he receive the Sunshine Award. He will always be known as Mr. Sunshine to all his fans, friends, family, and neighbors.

Nancy Pichler

