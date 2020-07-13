Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

ENBRIDGE-LINE 5-BAD RIVER

Environmental groups question Enbridge pipeline hearing

A coalition of environmental groups are complaining that the state Department of Natural Resources held a public hearing on Enbridge Inc.’s plans to reroute a northern Wisconsin pipeline prematurely. Enbridge’s Line 5 runs from Superior to Ontario, crossing about 12 miles of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s reservation. The tribe sued last year to force Enbridge to reroute the line south of the reservation. Enbridge is trying to obtain permits to comply. The DNR held a hearing on the project on July 1. The environmental groups argue the new route isn’t finalized and the permit application isn’t complete.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN-STATUES

Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants want statue restored

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants are asking state officials to reinstall the man's statue outside the state Capitol after protesters ripped it down last month. Col. Hans Christian Heg's statue has stood outside the Capitol since 1926. Demonstrators tore it down during a June 23 protest against police brutality and racism. They said the statue sent a false message of equality that doesn't exist in the state. Heg's great-great-grandson, James Heg, said he is an inspiration to the entire family and tearing the statute down was a “gut punch.” Another great-great grandson, Christopher Heg, called it a “dumb thing to do.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Milwaukee council approves mandatory masks in public

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be mandatory in Milwaukee under an ordinance approved Monday by the city council. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the council also unanimously adopted a separate proposal to provide free masks to city residents. Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from people. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has said he would sign the ordinance. An order requiring masks indoors in Dane County took effect on Monday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS-WISCONSIN

UW supports federal lawsuit over international student rule

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson says UW supports a multi-state lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is one of 18 attorneys general that joined the lawsuit filed Monday and led by Massachusetts. More than 200 universities back the legal challenge to a new directive saying international students cannot stay in the U.S. if they take all their classes online this fall. Thompson says UW “fully” supports the lawsuit, but also believes the university's planned hybrid approach ensures compliance with the rules if they are upheld.

AP-US-COUGHING-CONGRESSMAN

Wisconsin congressman blames coughing fit on dry throat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The campaign manager for a Wisconsin congressman whose coughing fit at the state Republican Party convention drew widespread attention says he was suffering from nothing more than a dry throat. U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman began coughing uncontrollably Saturday when he began his speech at the convention before about 300 attendees at a Green Bay conference center. One clip of him coughing that circulated on Twitter had been viewed more than 4.3 million times as of Monday. Grothman's campaign manager Alec Hanna said Monday that he had a dry throat that has not persisted and “he is exhibiting no other symptoms associated with COVID-19.”

BICYCLIST KILLED

Woman biking in Columbia County struck and killed

OTSEGO, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a woman on a bike has been struck and killed in Columbia County. A 58-year-old woman was biking on county Highway B Sunday morning when she was struck by a Honda Civic near the town of Otsego. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a University Hospital Med Flight doctor. Authorities say the driver who struck the victim has been cooperating with the investigation and did not appear to be impaired.

HOUSE FIRE-FATALITIES

Authorities release names of 2 of 3 Wisconsin fire victims

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin have released the names of two of three people who died in a house fire on Friday night. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd on Sunday identified the two men who died as 76-year-old Merrill Tande and 49-year-old Christopher Rouse. A 6-year-old girl also died, but her name was not released. All of the victims were from rural Menomonie. Two women were able to escape the blaze. The sheriff's office says based on the initial investigation, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

FATAL STABBING-MILWAUKEE

Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday. The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. on West Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee. Police said the victim was from Milwaukee. Police said they are searching for a known suspect. The stabbing is under investigation.