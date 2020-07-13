Local pastor holds anti-racism event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local pastor held an event Sunday that she hopes will start to bring change to the Eau Claire community.

Rev. Julianne Lepp is the pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in downtown Eau Claire. Sunday night, she held a zoom call with about 15 people that dove into what it means to be anti-racist. Rev. Lepp says the purpose of the meeting was not to solve racism, rather it was to allow a safe space for people to ask questions and educate themselves on issues surrounding racism.

“There is so much work to do in our community and in the whole world,” Lepp says. “I mean, we have institutional racism that is a fabric of our society and this is the work that needs to be done.”

Lepp says this discussion is the first step to bring about meaningful change in the community and that she hopes this discussion becomes a monthly meeting that is open to everyone in the area.

