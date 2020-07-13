Man pronounced dead at the scene of Pierce County crash
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Algoma man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Pierce County on Sunday.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Magle, 26, was eastbound on 690th Avenue at County Trunk Highway O when he did not stop at a stop sign and hit a southbound vehicle. Magle was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.
The crash is still under investigation.
