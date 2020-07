EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Melissa Olson for the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Olson is the best principal in the whole world. Anytime I had a problem at school, she would be there to help me solve it. She is very kind and supportive. Thank you, Mrs. Olson!

Jackson Martell

