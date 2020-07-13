New athletic training center coming to Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Tyler Tomesh is the new owner of A-T Elite Performance Center, which is an athletic training center that will be coming to Altoona in the fall. It will house multiple tenants, each of which specializing in a different sport.

“We’re finding that a lot of parents are reaching out, their kids are really missing the socialization, they’re missing what they love to do, for a lot of them it’s sports, it’s athletics, so we think the timing will be great and we’re really optimistic that we’ll see a decline in (COVID-19) cases and get back to the new normal,” Tomesh says.

Jordan Crass is a wrestling coach and owns Crass Trained, and says he’s excited to be a part of the center. He trains wrestlers from all over the state, and has trained many state title holders.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of synergy there, it’s a word I keep coming back to when I think about all the elite athletes and coaches in one building. We’re going to have a great opportunity to connect with some of the most dedicated athletes in the area and really make it a stopping point for people all over the Midwest,” Crass says.

He will be joined by Englebert Training Systems (ETS), a strength and conditioning academy that focuses on training athletes based on their individuality, as well as Momentum Baseball Academy in the new A-T Elite Performance Center.

“We’re going to be opening one of our facilities inside the building, so we’re going to operate it like we do all of our other facilities, where it’s going to be open and inviting to all athletes, all sports, all ages,” says Michael Blizel, ETS Performance Executive.

And they say they’re happy to create a more central location for athletes. The A-T Elite Performance Center is expected to open sometime around October in Altoona.

