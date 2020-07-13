Advertisement

Online survey helps decide long range plan for Carson Park

An online survey will help decide the long term plan for Carson Park.
An online survey will help decide the long term plan for Carson Park.(WEAU)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Your input is needed to help create a long range plan for Carson Park.

Eau Claire's Parks, Recreation and Forestry division is doing an online survey to find out what you find most valuable in the park.

One goal of the survey is to identify potential upgrades or changes needed.

The survey is online and you have through August  2, to fill it out.

Eau claire Parks, Forestry, and Cemetery Manager Steve Plaza says, “this is the gem of Eau Claire. When you come to eau claire everybody talks about Carson Park.There’s active areas, there’s passive areas. There’s a playground from youth to adults to seniors. It’s used by everybody, we want to make sure that the elements here will last from now until the future.”

To complete the survey, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homeless population increasing during pandemic

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some people out of work and the loss of income is leading some to go without a bed to sleep in.

News

Blugold Beginnings hosts coding camp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Molly Gardner
This week, students are learning the basic coding skills they need to build websites.

News

Man pronounced dead at the scene of Pierce County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Algoma man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Pierce County on Sunday.

News

Eau Claire man charged with child pornography, out on signature bond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Eau Claire man has been charged with child pornography and is out on a $2,500 signature bond.

Latest News

News

Chippewa County COVID number updates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Health Department has released their updated COVID-19 numbers.

News

New athletic training center coming to Altoona

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Tyler Tomesh is the new owner of A-T Elite Performance Center, which is an athletic training center that will be coming to Altoona in the fall.

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

News

Chippewa Falls man charged with child sexual assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with child sexual assault in Chippewa County court.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to have a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.