Online survey helps decide long range plan for Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Your input is needed to help create a long range plan for Carson Park.

Eau Claire's Parks, Recreation and Forestry division is doing an online survey to find out what you find most valuable in the park.

One goal of the survey is to identify potential upgrades or changes needed.

The survey is online and you have through August 2, to fill it out.

Eau claire Parks, Forestry, and Cemetery Manager Steve Plaza says, “this is the gem of Eau Claire. When you come to eau claire everybody talks about Carson Park.There’s active areas, there’s passive areas. There’s a playground from youth to adults to seniors. It’s used by everybody, we want to make sure that the elements here will last from now until the future.”

To complete the survey, click here.

