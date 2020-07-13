EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Tina Denzine a Sunshine Award. Ms. Denzine is my son’s kindergarten teacher at Southview Elementary in Chippewa Falls. She has gone above and beyond, exceeding expectations with virtual learning. She sends multiple videos daily to keep the kids engaged. As well as creating fun learning activities for them to do. For these kindergartners, this is their first year of real school. Ms. Denzine is really making an effort to keep these kindergartners excited about learning and school, now, and for the future.

Karin Dzienkowski

