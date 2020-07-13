Advertisement

Tina Denzine

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Tina Denzine a Sunshine Award. Ms. Denzine is my son’s kindergarten teacher at Southview Elementary in Chippewa Falls. She has gone above and beyond, exceeding expectations with virtual learning. She sends multiple videos daily to keep the kids engaged. As well as creating fun learning activities for them to do. For these kindergartners, this is their first year of real school. Ms. Denzine is really making an effort to keep these kindergartners excited about learning and school, now, and for the future.

Karin Dzienkowski

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sunshine Award

Kristy Rubenzer

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 16, 2020

Sunshine Award

Amanda Iverson

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 13, 2020

Sunshine Award

Becci Tucker

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 14, 2020

Sunshine Award

Kyle and Nick Kressin and Kyle’s Market

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 15, 2020

Latest News

Sunshine Award

Tracy Rosemeyer

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 16, 2020

Sunshine Award

Larry Radle

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 17, 2020

Sunshine Award

Cathryn Steidl

Updated: 48 minutes ago
July 17, 2020

Sunshine Award

Jeff and Deb Hansen

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
July 10, 2020

Sunshine Award

Pastor Christine Emerson and Pastor Julie Brenden

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
July 10, 2020

Sunshine Award

Kathy Froiland

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT
July 8, 2020