Tracy Rosemeyer

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Tracy Rosemeyer for the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Rosemeyer is a kindergarten teacher at Caddie Woodlawn Elementary School. She really went above and beyond for all her students. My daughter missed a zoom meeting simply because I lost track of time. I reached out to Mrs. Rosemeyer to set up a new time and she immediately got online to video chat with my daughter. She prepared materials for the kids and she puts special treats in the bags each time. She was in constant contact with me offering to help me help my daughter to adjust and all while adjusting to her new role as homeschool teacher to her own children. If this isn’t enough, she also worked with her church, making food bags available every Thursday to our community. She is a true inspiration and I am so grateful to her and thankful that my daughter was in her class.

Carollynn Glaspy

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

