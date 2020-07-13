Advertisement

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department held a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin state numbers

659,479 negative tests.

36,942 positive cases, 494 increase.

26 more people have been hospitalized.

Chippewa County data

140 positive tests, 35 of those are actively being monitored

105 people have been released from public health isolation

5,930 negative test results

Eau Claire County numbers

10,382 negative tests, an increase of 991 since last Friday.

340 positive cases, an increase of 17.

235 of those cases meet the requirement of being released from isolation.

The county will now be reporting numbers from the jail as the public requested that information.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homeless population increasing during pandemic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some people out of work and the loss of income is leading some to go without a bed to sleep in.

News

Online survey helps decide long range plan for Carson Park

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Your input is needed to help create a long range plan for Carson Park.

News

Blugold Beginnings hosts coding camp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Molly Gardner
This week, students are learning the basic coding skills they need to build websites.

News

Man pronounced dead at the scene of Pierce County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Algoma man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Pierce County on Sunday.

News

Eau Claire man charged with child pornography, out on signature bond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Eau Claire man has been charged with child pornography and is out on a $2,500 signature bond.

Latest News

News

Chippewa County COVID number updates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Health Department has released their updated COVID-19 numbers.

News

New athletic training center coming to Altoona

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Tyler Tomesh is the new owner of A-T Elite Performance Center, which is an athletic training center that will be coming to Altoona in the fall.

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

News

Chippewa Falls man charged with child sexual assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with child sexual assault in Chippewa County court.