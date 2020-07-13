UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department held a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin state numbers

659,479 negative tests.

36,942 positive cases, 494 increase.

26 more people have been hospitalized.

Chippewa County data

140 positive tests, 35 of those are actively being monitored

105 people have been released from public health isolation

5,930 negative test results

Eau Claire County numbers

10,382 negative tests, an increase of 991 since last Friday.

340 positive cases, an increase of 17.

235 of those cases meet the requirement of being released from isolation.

The county will now be reporting numbers from the jail as the public requested that information.

