Winter wheat production down in Wisconsin

By Amie Winters
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It might be a little early for a verdict on Wisconsin’s corn and soybean crop, but we’ve got a better handle on our winter wheat and oat production. The Wisconsin Ag Statistical Service on Friday announced that there’s less wheat out there - but we’ve seen a big jump in oat acres. Winter wheat production in Wisconsin is forecast at 8.40 million bushels, 12 percent below last year’s 9.60 million bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service - Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of July 1, the state’s winter wheat yield is forecast at 70.0 bushels per acre, up 6.0 bushels from last year. Wisconsin winter wheat growers intend to harvest 120,000 acres for grain, down 20% from 2019. Oats production is forecast at 8.25 million bushels, up 27% from 2019. The expected yield is 66.0 bushels per acre, up 12.0 bushels from the previous year. The area expected to be harvested for grain totals 125,000 acres, up 4% from 2019. The forecasts in this report are based on July 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time. The next crop production forecasts, based on conditions as of August 1, will be released on August 12.

A University of Wisconsin-River Falls student has been named president of the Wisconsin FFA Association. Joe Schlies of the Denmark FFA chapter was named the organization’s president Friday during the culmination of the state FFA’s week-long virtual convention. He is majoring in agricultural business at UW-River Falls and replaces Collin Weltzien of Arcadia in the leadership position. Area members elected to the 2020-2021 state officer team are Ben Styer of Menomonie, Cortney Zimmerman of Spencer, Jackie Rosenbusch of Spooner and Carisa Cleven of Tomah. Others elected to the team are Kendra Jentz of River Ridge, Brooks Lueck of Wisconsin Heights, Olivia Lulich of Mauston, Katelyn Loehrke of Weyauwega-Fremont and Melissa Konkel of Big Foot.

The Wisconsin Star Farmer Award went to Emily Makos of the Juda FFA chapter. Alex Brzezinski of the Stevens Point chapter earned the Star in Agribusiness Award; Ketrina Hoesly of Denmark received the Star in Agricultural Placement Award and Kayla Reed of Pulaski earned the Star in Agriscience Award.

