20-year-old injured after crash, thermal imaging found him in swamp

LENROOT, Wis. (WEAU) - A 20-year-old sustained injuries after a Sawyer County crash on July 12. A drone with thermal imaging located him in a swamp.

Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says Wyatt Berge was the driver of a vehicle that left the road and crashed through a fence. Law enforcement noticed the vehicle was unoccupied but showed signs of a person inside. A drone with thermal imaging and internal speaker capabilities located Berge in a swap near by.

The accident is still under investigation.

