76-year-old dead after Dunn County farm accident

COLFAX Wis. (WEAU) - A 76-year-old man died after a farm accident happened in Colfax on Monday, July 13.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says the name of the deceased will not be released at this time but officials received a report of a male pinned under a tractor. The accident happened on CTH A.

The victim was found pinned under the tire of a small older tractor. Bygd says he was extricated from the tractor and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital where he was pronounced dead.

