Area Salvation Army receives $50,000 grant for new role

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County is adding a new position to its social services team.

A $50,000 Otto Bremer Trust grant will allow the organization to hire a community health worker.

The new role will coordinate with shelter staff, case managers, external partners, and the collaborative health and wellness service.

According to the Salvation Army, individuals are more likely to succeed by getting connected to housing services while also looking at their physical and mental health.

“There are not a ton of mental health dollars out there,” said Krista Coey, the social services director for the Salvation Army of La Crosse County. “There is not a lot of mental health access and so having not only free individual counseling, free group counseling, but psychiatric consultation-- most hospitals don’t have the access like we do.”

The Salvation Army says focusing on mental health is especially important during the pandemic with all of the unknowns and changes.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.