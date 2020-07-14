Buffalo County Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Health Department is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at four different locations.

Health officials say River Ratz Saloon (July 4-5), The Lost Pirate Tiki Bar and Grill in Buffalo City ( July 4), Great River Harbor bar and restaurant (July 4-5) and Great River Lodge (July 4-5) are all places of potential exposure.

If you visited these places at the dates listed and are showings symptoms, you are asked to contact your health care provider.

