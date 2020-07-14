Advertisement

Buffalo County Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure

(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Health Department is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at four different locations.

Health officials say River Ratz Saloon (July 4-5), The Lost Pirate Tiki Bar and Grill in Buffalo City ( July 4), Great River Harbor bar and restaurant (July 4-5) and Great River Lodge (July 4-5) are all places of potential exposure.

If you visited these places at the dates listed and are showings symptoms, you are asked to contact your health care provider.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City council passes resolution to encourage masks

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Tuesday night, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously passed a resolution "recommending" and "encouraging" the use of masks when out in the community.

News

Minnesota man charged in La Crosse shooting enters plea

Updated: 1 hour ago
Timothy Young pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree intentional homicide

News

Canceled Events Impact Businesses & Nonprofits

Updated: 2 hours ago
Canceled Events Impact Businesses & Nonprofits

News

UW System to Require Masks for Students and Faculty

Updated: 2 hours ago
UW System to Require Masks for Students and Faculty

News

City Council Passes Resolution to Encourage Masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
City Council Passes Resolution to Encourage Masks

Latest News

News

Bolton Refuge House Expansion

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bolton Refuge House Expansion

News

Trips Being Booked for Sunny Locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Trips Being Booked for Sunny Locations

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 5 (7/14/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 5 (7/14/20)

News

UW-Eau Claire students express concern over returning to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Carly Swisher
Some UW-System schools will return to in-person classes in the fall despite COVID-19, but all students and faculty will be required to wear face masks within campus buildings.

News

Canceled events impact businesses and non-profits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
With the cancellation of many Chippewa Valley events, local groups are looking for ways to make up for lost revenue.

News

La Crosse Police Department investigating downtown incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The department says the investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the District Attorney for ultimate decision on potential charges.