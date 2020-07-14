Advertisement

China accuses US of sowing discord in South China Sea

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class James Benzel, from Louisville, Ohio, assigned to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron, signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk to disengage its rotors on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as USS Mustin (DDG 89) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Thursday, July 9, 2020.
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class James Benzel, from Louisville, Ohio, assigned to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron, signals an MH-60R Sea Hawk to disengage its rotors on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as USS Mustin (DDG 89) steams alongside in the South China Sea, Thursday, July 9, 2020.(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard/U.S.Navy via AP)
By KEN MORITSUGU
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — The Trump administration’s rejection of broad Chinese claims to much of the South China Sea came across in Asia as an election-year political move, with some appealing for calm amid fears of greater tensions.

China accused the U.S. on Tuesday of trying to sow discord between China and the Southeast Asian countries with which it has long-standing territorial disputes in waters that are both a vital international shipping lane and home to valuable fisheries.

"The United States is not a country directly involved in the disputes. However, it has kept interfering in the issue," the Chinese Embassy in Washington said on its website. "Under the pretext of preserving stability, it is flexing muscles, stirring up tension and inciting confrontation in the region."

Other governments avoided direct comment on the U.S. announcement. The Philippine presidential spokesperson, Harry Roque, noted that the two powers would woo his country as they escalate their rivalry, but "what is important now is to prioritize the implementation and crafting of a code of conduct to prevent tension in that area."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement released Monday, said the U.S. now regards virtually all Chinese maritime claims outside its internationally recognized waters to be illegitimate. The new position does not cover land features above sea level, which are considered to be "territorial" in nature.

Previously, the U.S. had only insisted that maritime disputes between China and its smaller neighbors be resolved peacefully through U.N.-backed arbitration.

Pompeo's statement was a major shift in America's South China Sea policy, said Zhu Feng, the director of a South China Sea studies center at Nanjing University. He said other countries challenging China's claims may take a more aggressive stance because of America's openly stated support.

"The U.S. didn't use to comment on the sovereignty issue in the South China Sea, because it itself is not a claimant," Zhu said. "But this time it has made itself into a judge or arbiter. It will bring new instability and tension."

He advised against a strong response from China, saying that current U.S. policy is being driven in a significant way by President Donald Trump's reelection considerations.

"Trump's current China policy is insane," Zhu said. "He is making the China issue the most important topic for his election to cover his failure in preventing the epidemic and to divert public attention. I have no idea how far he will go in fully utilizing the China issue."

An Indonesian analyst agreed that the announcement was a political one to divert attention from Trump's weaknesses at home. A.A. Banyu Perwita, an international relations professor at President University, predicted it would focus more attention on the Indo-Pacific corridor but not have dramatic consequences.

"It will be not more than a political diplomatic statement," he said, adding that "we need to make the atmosphere calm now. The best position for all now is the current status quo."

James Chin, head of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania in Australia, said the U.S. stance was nothing new because it has always rejected China's "nine-dash line," as its claim to the South China Sea is known.

"What is new is that Trump has sort of made the South China Sea a new focus point for his confrontation with China," he said.

Both Indonesia and the Philippines joined Pompeo in calling on China to abide by an international arbitration court ruling in 2016 that disqualified many of China's claims.

Malaysia's foreign ministry declined to comment.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterated China's position that it has had effective jurisdiction over the islands, reefs and waters of the South China Sea for more than 1,000 years.

He said at a daily briefing Tuesday that China is not seeking to build a maritime empire.

China's emergence as a military power and its ambitions to extend its offshore reach have come into conflict with the U.S., which has been the dominant naval power in the western Pacific in the post-World War II period.

Two U.S. aircraft carriers drilled together in the South China Sea last week in a show of force.

Zhao, in a lengthy response to Pompeo's statement, criticized America's frequent dispatch of "large-scale advanced military vessels and aircraft" to the waters.

"The U.S. is indeed a troublemaker that undermines regional peace and stability," he said.

___

Associated Press researcher Yu Bing in Beijing and writers Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden unveils $2 trillion climate plan with energy revamp

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

News

20-year-old injured after crash, thermal imaging found him in swamp

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 20-year-old sustained injuries after a Sawyer County crash on July 12. A drone with thermal imaging located him in a swamp.

News

Location information of individuals at treatment facility breached

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says an employee noticed that location information for those residing at a treatment facilities were not masked on websites, which is a breach of information.

National

Calls grow for Trump administration to aid in PPE production amid shortage

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Across the country, nurses, doctors, some state health officials contacted by CNN say the lack of personal protective equipment is their most dangerous challenge and N95 masks the toughest to find.

National

Kayaker has close encounter with an alligator on N.C. river

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A man kayaking the Waccamaw River over the weekend had a close encounter with an alligator.

Latest News

National Politics

Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.

National

Kayaker has run-in with alligator in N.C. river

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
A kayaker was knocked over by an alligator in a North Carolina river.

National

Bumpy skies: Delta loses $5.7B in Q2

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
Passengers boarding Delta planes tumbled 93% from a year earlier, revenue plummeted 88%, and the company’s losses were worse than anticipated.

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

National

Maxwell pleads not guilty in Epstein-related sex abuse case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays
Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago.

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”