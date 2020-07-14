Advertisement

Community testing held in Trempealeau County amidst an increase in COVID-19 cases

The Wisconsin National Guard offered free COVID-19 tests on Monday to community members at Eleva-Strum High School in Trempealeau County.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin National Guard offered free COVID-19 tests on Monday to community members at Eleva-Strum High School in Trempealeau County.

While the spread of COVID-19 continues to be an issue across western Wisconsin, the number of cases of the virus is climbing at an alarming pace in Trempealeau County, which is now placed at a high risk for spread of the virus.

As of June 13 the Trempealeau County Health Department is reporting 188 cases, about 60 of which are active. 127 of these cases are from the last month alone.

The biggest concern according to Kaila Baer of the health department, is that 52.5% of the cases in the county are the result of community spread.

“That means they are getting it from an unidentified source and they didn’t travel outside their daily activity so really there are people engaging in high risk activity and they aren’t social distancing or wearing a mask so really putting themselves at risk and putting others at risk as well,” Baer says.

Baer says with the increase in cases, it’s more important now than ever to follow the recommendations from the health department including limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people, outdoor gatherings to 50 people and avoiding travel to high risk areas.

“We definitely recommend wearing a mask and what we would really like to see is businesses jumping on board with requiring masks at their business rather than do a county wide order because every business is different,” Baer says.

Monday’s testing site was the second offered in the county since the pandemic began. The first was offered in May in Arcadia.

According to the health department another community testing site will be available for the county in Blair.

Any Wisconsin resident with symptoms or who was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can be tested.

A full set of the guidelines from the Trempealeau County Health Department can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Teen hurt after crash in Trempealeau County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
A teenager is hurt after he lost control of his car and rolled into a creek.

News

All-Star game raises money for Children’s Wisconsin

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Dozens of Wisconsin high school football players would usually be getting ready for an All-Star game this week.

News

Duncan McKinley set to join the Wisconsin Badgers for long snapping

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Duncan McKinley of Eau Claire Memorial always had dreams of playing college football for the Wisconsin Badgers and he will make that dream a reality joining the team as a long snapper this season, but long snapper wasn't exactly his first choice.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Mayor calls for removal of Hiawatha Statue

Updated: 10 hours ago
Monday, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat sent a letter to the city’s Board of Park Commissioners requesting the removal of the Hiawatha Statue from Riverside Park.

News

Homeless population increasing during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some people out of work and the loss of income is leading some to go without a bed to sleep in.

News

Online survey helps decide long range plan for Carson Park

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Your input is needed to help create a long range plan for Carson Park.

News

National Weather Service asks for input on possible changes

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The National Weather Service (NWS) looks to make changes to its messaging in an effort to simplify terms and make them easier to understand.

News

Blugold Beginnings hosts coding camp

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
This week, students are learning the basic coding skills they need to build websites.

News

Man pronounced dead at the scene of Pierce County crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Algoma man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Pierce County on Sunday.