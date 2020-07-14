Community testing held in Trempealeau County amidst an increase in COVID-19 cases

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin National Guard offered free COVID-19 tests on Monday to community members at Eleva-Strum High School in Trempealeau County.

While the spread of COVID-19 continues to be an issue across western Wisconsin, the number of cases of the virus is climbing at an alarming pace in Trempealeau County, which is now placed at a high risk for spread of the virus.

As of June 13 the Trempealeau County Health Department is reporting 188 cases, about 60 of which are active. 127 of these cases are from the last month alone.

The biggest concern according to Kaila Baer of the health department, is that 52.5% of the cases in the county are the result of community spread.

“That means they are getting it from an unidentified source and they didn’t travel outside their daily activity so really there are people engaging in high risk activity and they aren’t social distancing or wearing a mask so really putting themselves at risk and putting others at risk as well,” Baer says.

Baer says with the increase in cases, it’s more important now than ever to follow the recommendations from the health department including limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people, outdoor gatherings to 50 people and avoiding travel to high risk areas.

“We definitely recommend wearing a mask and what we would really like to see is businesses jumping on board with requiring masks at their business rather than do a county wide order because every business is different,” Baer says.

Monday’s testing site was the second offered in the county since the pandemic began. The first was offered in May in Arcadia.

According to the health department another community testing site will be available for the county in Blair.

Any Wisconsin resident with symptoms or who was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can be tested.

A full set of the guidelines from the Trempealeau County Health Department can be found here.

