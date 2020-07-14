Advertisement

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin celebrates National Ice Cream Month

National Ice Cream Day is July 19
By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Nothing beats the summer heat like a cool ice cream treat. Cool off with family and friends by creating homemade no-churn ice cream, a layered ice cream cookie cake, serve yourself ice cream Sundae bar with all the toppings or a sweet treat a la mode.

Fun Ice Cream Facts:

It takes 12 pounds (1.5 gallons) of whole milk to make one gallon of ice cream.

Americans enjoy about 22 pounds of ice cream and other frozen dairy products like sherbet and frozen yogurt per person per year!

Everyone likes ice cream! 85% of home freezers hold a container of a favorite ice cream.  On average, we buy about 42 pints of ice cream per year.

Nearly two-thirds of American’s rank vanilla as their favorite flavor, followed closely by chocolate, cookies n’ cream, mint chocolate chip, and chocolate chip cookie dough.

The ice cream sundae is a true Wisconsin Original, invented in Two Rivers, Wisconsin in 1881. A customer at Edward C. Berner’s soda fountain asked for his ice cream topped with chocolate sauce and the ice cream sundae was created! Originally, sundaes were only sold on Sundays!

Culvers makes their frozen custard with milk from 25 Wisconsin dairy farms families.

Today’s featured recipe:

Blueberry No-Churn Mascarpone Ice Cream

This rich and creamy treat is a delight to make. Enjoy home-made ice cream all year long when you print this recipe! It’s a keeper.

