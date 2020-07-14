Advertisement

Ford unveils new line of Broncos

Ford has unveiled its new line of Broncos.
Ford has unveiled its new line of Broncos.
Jul. 14, 2020
(Gray News) – The Bronco is back after a nearly 25-year production hiatus.

Ford unveiled its new line of the SUV during an online event Monday night.

There are three versions: A two-door version, a four-door version, and a small off-roader called the “Bronco Sport.”

The vehicles will be available next year. Pricing information can be found on Ford’s website.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.”

