La Crosse Police Department investigating downtown incident

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The La Crosse Police Department are investigating an incident that some on social media labeled a “hate crime.”

Early Friday morning July 10, a disagreement between several parties occurred outside Bronco’s bar and Big Al’s Pizza on Third Street, according to the police report.

Officers say Ronald Johnson broke his femur after he tackled an individual onto the street.

A GoFundMe page raised over $26,000 for Johnson claiming he was attacked and called slurs.

Surveillance footage from the city’s safe cameras shows the incident play out, police saying Johnson was the instigator.

“We do not believe this was a case of a hate crime,” said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department. “We do believe this was a bar fight where we had a number of intoxicated people that were causing problems in the downtown area and ultimately an individual was injured based on his own actions.”

The department says the investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the District Attorney for ultimate decision on potential charges.

Johnson has an extraditable warrant out of Oneida County as well.

La Crosse police say the GoFundMe created for Johnson is not consistent with the facts of the case.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.