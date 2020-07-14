Location information of individuals at treatment facility breached

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says an employee noticed that location information for those residing at a treatment facilities were not masked on websites, which is a breach of information.

Names and treatment facility information were listed and associated with individuals at six facilities, which include Black River Correctional Center in Black River Falls, St. Croix Correctional Center in New Richmond and Chippewa Valley Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls.

The Wisconsin DOC says no treatment records or sensitive information about treatments were released. Vendors were notified and the changes were made online.

