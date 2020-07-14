Mike Collins named Eau Claire Memorial Boys Hockey Coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial has named Mike Collins their new head boys hockey coach.

Collins has a strong pedigree to lead the Old Abes. He was a standout player at UW-River Falls from 1981 through 1985, earning a NAIA National Championship during his time with the Falcons.

After his playing career was over, he turned to coaching at many different levels. He was the head coach of the UW-Eau Claire Women’s Hockey program for 15-years and before that spent time at Lake Superior State, the Western Professional Hockey League and the British Columbia Junior Hockey League.

Collins is also a very familiar face in youth hockey in the area, having been the head intructor for the Eau Claire “Mini-Mite” program.

In a release from the Memorial athletic program, Collins stated “I am very excited and honored to have the opportunity to carry on the great tradition of Eau Claire Memorial Old Abe Hockey.”

