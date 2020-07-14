Advertisement

Milwaukee schools reopening plan calls for virtual start

Milwaukee schools reopening plan calls for virtual start
Milwaukee schools reopening plan calls for virtual start(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Public Schools would start the school year online under a $90 million plan proposed Monday by school administrators. Once the threat of the coronavirus has subsided, students would gradually return to the classroom. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the plan calls for students to return online on Aug. 17 or Sept. 1, depending on their school calendar.

The online phase would last a projected 30 to 45 days, after which students would alternate two days in school and three online at home. Students would then fully return to classes once that was deemed safe. School board members are expected to take up the proposal at a special board meeting Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

20-year-old injured after crash, thermal imaging found him in swamp

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 20-year-old sustained injuries after a Sawyer County crash on July 12. A drone with thermal imaging located him in a swamp.

News

Location information of individuals at treatment facility breached

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says an employee noticed that location information for those residing at a treatment facilities were not masked on websites, which is a breach of information.

Law

State Patrol plans aerial traffic enforcement in the area

Updated: 1 hours ago
To enhance safety for all travelers, the Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws in Eau Claire, Jackson, Buffalo, Pierce and Washburn counties.

Sportscene

Mike Collins named Eau Claire Memorial Boys Hockey Coach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Collins has a strong pedigree to lead the Old Abes. He was a standout player at UW-River Falls from 1981 through 1985, earning a NAIA National Championship during his time with the Falcons.

News

Gov. Evers Creates Task Force on Broadband Access

Updated: 2 hours ago
The task force will advise the governor and Wisconsin State Legislature on broadband actions and policy, including strategies for successfully expanding high speed internet access to every residence, business, and institution in the state.

Latest News

News

Wisconsinites visiting New York must quarantine for 14 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Andrew Cuomo added Wisconsin to the list of states that if you're coming to New York from Wisconsin

News

Country Fest announces 2021 lineup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Country Fest has announced the new 2021 lineup.

News

76-year-old dead after Dunn County farm accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A 76-year-old man died after a farm accident happened in Colfax on Monday, July 13.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers and DHS to hold COVID-19 media briefing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are scheduled to hold a media briefing at 1:30 p.m.

National Politics

White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Darlene Superville
The new ad campaign has been in the works for some time but has taken on new urgency after the coronavirus pandemic cost millions of people their jobs.

Hello Wisconsin

80% of Coronavirus Food Assistance program paid, remaining 20% expected soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold of WAXX joins Hello Wisconsin with the latest Ag news.