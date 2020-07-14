Teen hurt after crash in Trempealeau County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A teenager is hurt after he lost control of his car and rolled into a creek.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found the teen pinned inside the vehicle.

After he was freed from the vehicle he was flown to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

