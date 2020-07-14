Advertisement

Teen hurt after crash in Trempealeau County

((Source: MGN image))
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A teenager is hurt after he lost control of his car and rolled into a creek.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found the teen pinned inside the vehicle.

After he was freed from the vehicle he was flown to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Community testing held in Trempealeau County amidst an increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The Wisconsin National Guard offered free COVID-19 tests on Monday to community members at Eleva-Strum High School in Trempealeau County.

News

All-Star game raises money for Children’s Wisconsin

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Dozens of Wisconsin high school football players would usually be getting ready for an All-Star game this week.

News

Duncan McKinley set to join the Wisconsin Badgers for long snapping

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Duncan McKinley of Eau Claire Memorial always had dreams of playing college football for the Wisconsin Badgers and he will make that dream a reality joining the team as a long snapper this season, but long snapper wasn't exactly his first choice.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Mayor calls for removal of Hiawatha Statue

Updated: 10 hours ago
Monday, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat sent a letter to the city’s Board of Park Commissioners requesting the removal of the Hiawatha Statue from Riverside Park.

News

Homeless population increasing during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some people out of work and the loss of income is leading some to go without a bed to sleep in.

News

Online survey helps decide long range plan for Carson Park

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Your input is needed to help create a long range plan for Carson Park.

News

National Weather Service asks for input on possible changes

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The National Weather Service (NWS) looks to make changes to its messaging in an effort to simplify terms and make them easier to understand.

News

Blugold Beginnings hosts coding camp

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
This week, students are learning the basic coding skills they need to build websites.

News

Man pronounced dead at the scene of Pierce County crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Algoma man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Pierce County on Sunday.