Travel agencies see interest ramping up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local businesses focused on travel say interest is ramping up.

But some previously popular travel destinations have their own rules in place to help keep people safe. The governor of New York announced Wisconsinites traveling to New York must quarantine for 14 days.

Agents at Higgins Travel Leaders say they doubt people will vacation if they have to quarantine, unless travel is for an essential reason.

If you want to wait to travel, you're not alone. Travel agents at Higgins Travel Leaders say more people are booking spring trips for next year, in destinations known for fun in the sun, like the Caribbean Islands.

“I think there’s still a lot of uncertainty out there, so we’ll get phone calls or questions, but again I think looking at that and booking into the spring and looking at 2021 is more the trend of what people are doing,” says Denise Petricka, President of Higgins Travel Leaders.

Travel agents strongly recommend travel insurance for this uncertain time. It’s also important to do your research to see what rules your destination has in place.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.