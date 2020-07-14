Wisconsinites visiting New York must quarantine for 14 days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you have a trip planned to the state of New York anytime soon, you’ll have to quarantine for 14 days, according to that state’s governor.

CLICK HERE to Watch Gov. Evers and DHS’ news conference on coronavirus

Governor Andrew Cuomo added Wisconsinites to the list of people who will have to quarantine for two weeks once they come to New York.

Gov. Cuomo says Wisconsin now has significant community spread of COVID-19 and qualifies to be added to the list.

Also added to the list on Tuesday: Minnesota, Ohio, and New Mexico. Delaware was removed from the list.

“I cannot be more clear: Look at what’s happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don’t wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike. No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant.” said Gov. Cuomo.

There is a total of 22 states on the quarantine list. New York has more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 25,000 deaths.

States on New York’s quarantine list: