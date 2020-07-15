Advertisement

40th Anniversary of “The Storm” in Eau Claire

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday, July 15 marks 40 years since what most people refer to as "The Storm" swept through western Wisconsin. The windstorm known as a derecho, left damage in a 40 mile wide stretch right through the city of Eau Claire.

If you lived in Eau Claire during the 1980 storm, you likely have your own stories from this day, 40 years ago. But for those that weren't living here or weren't even born yet, here is a look back at the historical July night.

“It was definitely a wild night, that’s for sure, “said Bob Zirngible, a former radio DJ in Eau Claire. Zirngible was working the overnight DJ shift at WEAQ/WIAL radio the night of the storm. “As it hit Minneapolis and started coming our way, we knew something big was going to happen, he said.

As the storm whipped through it knocked out all the radio towers, except for one and Bob was the only DJ on the air that night. “We put our meteorologist on live quite a few times and I was just basically telling everyone to stay inside,” Zirngible said.

The storm stretched 40 miles wide and had winds over 100 miles per hour. “This particular case in 1980 was a bow echo but it was actually labeled a derecho and really a derecho is a bow echo but it is very long lasting,” said Darren Maier, WEAU’s chief meteorologist. The complex of thunderstorms stretched through Peirce, Dunn, Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. “They tend to fan on out and actually increases the speed of the winds in which they are moving so you end up getting a very fast moving complex of storms that can produce a tremendous amount of wind damage,” Maier added.

The storm destroyed hundreds of homes and caused about $160 million in damage. “It’s something Eau Claire hasn’t experienced before; most people haven’t experienced before and in all likelihood never will experience again,” said Luc Anthony, the author of ‘Spearhead Echo: The Strom of 1980’. In the book, Luc put together a collection of pictures and stories from the storm. “Over and over people are helping others to try to recover,” Anthony said.

The community was continuously coming together, going nearly nine days without power. “So people quick started doing grill outs and you would have these community grill outs across the city especially in the affected areas in the north and west side,” Anthony added.

And back at the radio station, “I just remember chainsaw ads and generator ads on the radio non-stop,” Zirngible said. But, nothing compares to the feeling of still being on the air the night of the storm. “The interesting thing was as the evening progressed, no one would tell me what was actually going on outside, they wanted to keep me calm and cool,” Zirngible added.

But once the storm had settled, the station engineer took bob outside to see the damage. “He took me outside with a flashlight in hand and I could see immediately when we walked out there, the towers down and it was like holy, the pylons were unbelievable and they were just lifted up and tossed,” Zirngible said.

He found a broadcast bay that once stood on the top of the tower on the ground and he picked it up, kept it and still has it, 40 years later. “I’ll never forget it, that’s for sure,” Zirngible said.

Upload any pictures you have from the 1980 storm here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Countries reimpose restrictions to curb virus resurgence

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

Breaking News

UPDATE: ECPD says “armed subject” situation resolved peacefully, one person in custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
The Eau Claire Police Department has confirmed they’re currently negotiating with an ‘armed subject’ inside a vehicle near US Bank on West Hamilton Avenue.

Hello Wisconsin

U.S. dairy farmers receive just over $1B in coronavirus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amie Winters
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin with the latest agricultural headlines.

News

40th Anniversary Of "The Storm" (7/15/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
40th Anniversary Of "The Storm" (7/15/20)

Latest News

National

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

News

Barron Co. Health Dept. updates recommendations for gatherings

Updated: 9 hours ago
This comes after the county saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases yet with 11 from July 10-14.

News

Community members in Augusta help cleanup storm damage

Updated: 10 hours ago
In Eau Claire County, there are downed trees, road closures and flooded areas.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 10 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

La Crosse Police Investigate Downtown Incident

Updated: 10 hours ago
La Crosse Police Investigate Downtown Incident

News

City Council Passes Resolution to Encourage Masks

Updated: 10 hours ago
City Council Passes Resolution to Encourage Masks