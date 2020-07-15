Advertisement

All terrain wheelchair provides more access at Beaver Creek

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Summer is a good time to get out on the trails and experience nature and now Beaver Creek Reserve has some “new treads” that are helping to make their trails more accessible to everyone in the community.

Nearly 30 years after an accident put Daniel Haag in a wheelchair, he is now out and exploring the nature trails at beaver creek for the first time. 

“It has been 30 years since I had my accident and I had not been down to the Beaver Creek lower area before,” Haag says. “This affords me the opportunity to get to some trails that I’ve never been on before.”

And thanks to Accessibility Wisconsin, Beaver Creek Reserve was able to give Haag and others that opportunity with an all terrain wheelchair.

“We’re the only host site in Eau Claire County,” says Kristen Giefer of Beaver Creek Reserve. “It is great because anyone in the area is able to come to us and able to reserve the wheel chair.”

“I was amazed at what the chair could do,” Haag says. “There was some sandy area much like a beach and some muddy area that was maybe an inch plus deep. The chair went through it really well.”

“The treads on the bottom are unlike regular wheels so you can take it through sand, a little bit of water, you can take it through mud, it is really accessible to anything,” Giefer says. 

She also says the chair can be used at more than just Beaver Creek. 

“You can also take the chair off site and you can go hunting with it, you can take it to another state, you can go on vacation with it,” she says. “You just have to sign a few forms like a liability waiver, and a condition report to make sure it comes back the way it was sent out. Give us a $50 deposit which will then be returned to you as long as it comes back in the same condition, so it is pretty much free to use.”

“It is a great opportunity that beaver creek has put here for us to experience something different,” Haag says.

For more information including how to reserve the chair, click here

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

