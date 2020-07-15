Advertisement

Audit: Too much, not enough sent to Wisconsin unemployed

Wisconsin Capitol Building
Wisconsin Capitol Building(Justus Cleveland)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A new audit says an unknown number of unemployed people in Wisconsin received too much, or not enough, in benefits from the state Department of Workforce in late April.

The errors came as the department worked to process additional money in federal aid to help those suddenly out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Legislative Audit Bureau said Wednesday that the department should determine how many people were sent incorrect amounts and how much, then report back by Aug. 14.

Agency Secretary Caleb Frostman says the department is implementing all of the audit’s recommendations.

AP-WF-07-15-20 1613GMT

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Name of farm accident victim released

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Dunn County Sheriff has released the name of the victim who died in a farming accident in Colfax.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Ripon, Onalaska

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Trump Campaign announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Ripon and Onalaska on Friday, July 17.

News

No fans at Packers Training Camp, Family Night or Preseason Games

Updated: 1 hour ago
The decision comes after consulting health officials and reviewing NFL and CDC guidelines.

Coronavirus

Virus resurgence forces countries to reimpose restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

Latest News

Sportscene

Brewers seek to make history with 3rd straight playoff berth

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers want to celebrate their golden anniversary by accomplishing something they've never done before.

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Chippewa County has seen 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week.

News

UPDATE: ECPD says “armed subject” situation resolved peacefully, one person in custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
The Eau Claire Police Department has confirmed they’re currently negotiating with an ‘armed subject’ inside a vehicle near US Bank on West Hamilton Avenue.

Hello Wisconsin

40th Anniversary of “The Storm” in Eau Claire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
It has been 40 years since the infamous storm swept through Western Wisconsin.

Hello Wisconsin

U.S. dairy farmers receive just over $1B in coronavirus aid

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin with the latest agricultural headlines.

News

40th Anniversary Of "The Storm" (7/15/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
40th Anniversary Of "The Storm" (7/15/20)