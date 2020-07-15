Barron Co. Health Dept. updates recommendations for gatherings

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Health Department is updating its recommendation when it comes to gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is recommending gatherings inside be limited to 25 people or fewer, and gatherings outside should have no more than 50 people.

This is cutting the previous recommendation in half.

Barron County health officials say the change is effective immediately, and unnecessary gatherings with anyone outside of your home are not advised.

This comes after the county saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases to date with 11 from July 10-14.

