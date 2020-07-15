Brewers seek to make history with 3rd straight playoff berth

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers want to celebrate their golden anniversary by accomplishing something they've never done before. The Brewers are seeking an unprecedented third straight playoff berth during this unusual 60-game season after reaching the National League championship series in 2018 and losing in the wild-card game last year.

The Brewers franchise dates back to 1970. The team’s only previous back-to-back playoff appearances before the last two years came in 1981-82.

Milwaukee will try to get back to the postseason following an offseason overhaul that included the losses of catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Mike Moustakas in free agency.

AP-WF-07-15-20 0100GMT

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.