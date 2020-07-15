Community members in Augusta help cleanup storm damage

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Storms Tuesday produced heavy rain and caused damage in some areas.

One of the hardest hit locations is in the eastern part of Eau Claire County, where a tornado warning was issued.

In Augusta, there are downed trees, road closures and flooded areas.

Officials in Augusta say they've been working to clean up since around 5 p.m. Tuesday with plenty of help from community members.

“That’s very typical of this community it really is. Everybody is out there to help, glad to help and more than willing to do what they need to do,”said Augusta Fire Chief Ken Zich.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.