Eau Claire Police Department address important topics with community through soccer game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wednesday, the Eau Claire Police Department had a friendly scrimmage with a few of the community members while also addressing important topics.

Police were invited to Owen Park Wednesday afternoon where they hit around a soccer ball and also had an open dialogue about police and outreach between officers and the community.

Both community members and Eau Claire Police say this was a great way to help strengthen the community.

Larry Mboga of Eau Claire says, “The best way with the police is to try to respect one another and to build that gap... the gap where people don’t trust one another but we try to build that relationship. There will always be a problem here or there but that is part of life”.

Josh Miller with the police department says, “I think it was a small step towards strengthening some relationships, bigger picture more importantly strengthening our trust with the community and building on those connections”.

Mboga says he has played soccer before and recruited a few of his friends, meanwhile Officer Miller says he is not a soccer player and neither are a lot of the officers but it was a good time to kick the ball around and talk about important topics.

