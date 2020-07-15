Advertisement

Eau Claire Police Department address important topics with community through soccer game

Courtesy: Eau Claire Police Department
Courtesy: Eau Claire Police Department(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wednesday, the Eau Claire Police Department had a friendly scrimmage with a few of the community members while also addressing important topics. 

Police were invited to Owen Park Wednesday afternoon where they hit around a soccer ball and also had an open dialogue about police and outreach between officers and the community.

Both community members and Eau Claire Police say this was a great way to help strengthen the community.

Larry Mboga of Eau Claire says, “The best way with the police is to try to respect one another and to build that gap... the gap where people don’t trust one another but we try to build that relationship. There will always be a problem here or there but that is part of life”.

Josh Miller with the police department says, “I think it was a small step towards strengthening some relationships, bigger picture more importantly strengthening our trust with the community and building on those connections”.

Mboga says he has played soccer before and recruited a few of his friends, meanwhile Officer Miller says he is not a soccer player and neither are a lot of the officers but it was a good time to kick the ball around and talk about important topics. 

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

Updated: 21 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR

News

Kohl’s to require customers to wear masks beginning July 20

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Kohl’s will be requiring their customers to wear face coverings beginning July 20.

News

Federal income tax deadline is here

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Molly Gardner
The federal income tax deadline is here!

News

All terrain wheelchair provides more access at Beaver Creek

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Summer is a good time to get out on the trails and experience nature and now Beaver Creek Reserve has some "new treads" that are helping to make their trails more accessible to everyone in the community.

Latest News

News

Chippewa County with 2 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Chippewa County reported a total of 145 positive test results of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

News

Sign of solidarity: Badgers to wear black crest logos

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wisconsin student-athletes will be showing their solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities on campus when Badger sports teams return to action.

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Wisconsin with 821 new positive test results on Wednesday, Eau Claire County with 5.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in U.S. states amid new world restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

News

Name of farm accident victim released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Dunn County Sheriff has released the name of the victim who died in a farming accident in Colfax.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Ripon, Onalaska

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Trump Campaign announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Ripon and Onalaska on Friday, July 17.