Advertisement

UPDATE: ECPD says “armed subject” situation resolved peacefully, one person in custody

One person is in custody after police negotiated with an "armed subject."
One person is in custody after police negotiated with an "armed subject."(WEAU)
By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Eau Claire Police Department says the “armed subject” situation has been resolved peacefully and one person has been taken into custody. Continue to follow this developing story as more information becomes available.

------------------------------------------

The Eau Claire Police Department has confirmed they’re currently negotiating with an ‘armed subject’ inside a vehicle near US Bank on West Hamilton Avenue.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

WEAU has a reporter near the scene and will continue to provide updates.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

40th Anniversary of “The Storm” in Eau Claire

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
It has been 40 years since the infamous storm swept through Western Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

Countries reimpose restrictions to curb virus resurgence

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By COSTAS KANTOURIS, VANESSA GERA and ROD McGUIRK
Countries around the world are reimposing lockdowns and implementing new health restrictions at their borders in an effort to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus before it spins even further out of control.

Hello Wisconsin

U.S. dairy farmers receive just over $1B in coronavirus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amie Winters
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin with the latest agricultural headlines.

News

40th Anniversary Of "The Storm" (7/15/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
40th Anniversary Of "The Storm" (7/15/20)

Latest News

National

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities say former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stopped along a Florida highway to help a motorist stranded by a blown out tire.

News

Barron Co. Health Dept. updates recommendations for gatherings

Updated: 9 hours ago
This comes after the county saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases yet with 11 from July 10-14.

News

Community members in Augusta help cleanup storm damage

Updated: 10 hours ago
In Eau Claire County, there are downed trees, road closures and flooded areas.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 10 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

La Crosse Police Investigate Downtown Incident

Updated: 10 hours ago
La Crosse Police Investigate Downtown Incident

News

City Council Passes Resolution to Encourage Masks

Updated: 10 hours ago
City Council Passes Resolution to Encourage Masks