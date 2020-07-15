UPDATE: ECPD says “armed subject” situation resolved peacefully, one person in custody

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Eau Claire Police Department says the “armed subject” situation has been resolved peacefully and one person has been taken into custody. Continue to follow this developing story as more information becomes available.

The Eau Claire Police Department has confirmed they’re currently negotiating with an ‘armed subject’ inside a vehicle near US Bank on West Hamilton Avenue.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

**ALERT** ECPD is dealing with a situation near the US Bank on West Hamilton Ave...please AVOID THE AREA...we will update as soon as we can — Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) July 15, 2020

