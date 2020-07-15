EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The federal income tax deadline is here!

It was of course postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are filing, you might want to do so online.

There's a huge backlog of paper tax returns because so many IRS employees have been working from home.

That means taxpayers who already filed a paper return may be waiting awhile for any refunds.

Also know that you can request an extension to October 15, but still need to submit an extension form.

