Gov. Evers anticipates schools reopening in fall if COVID-19 precautions are taken

Gov. Tony Evers and state health leaders on Tuesday implored people to wear masks and take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
By Associated Press and Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP, WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and state health leaders on Tuesday implored people to wear masks and take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health Services reported 964 confirmed new cases Tuesday, breaking a previous high of 926 cases on Saturday.

With the start if classes about six weeks out, Evers says he anticipates that K-12 schools will reopen in September, despite the recent spike in cases. He largely discounted a Republican proposal to tap federal money to pay state unemployment claims as a "political stunt."

Evers said schools will only open safely if everyone continues to wear a mask, social distances and stays home when possible.

“I know not everyone has a kid in school, but you also know how important schools are to our future and the quality of life in this state,” Evers said. “Whether you have your own children or not I’m really encouraging you to take it easy, be safe as possible, wear a mask, don’t get into small rooms with a whole bunch of people that don’t have masks.”

Evers said schools did receive information from the Department of Public Instruction which was coordinated with the Department of Health Services and education groups from around the state.

The “Education Forward – Reopening Wisconsin Schools” document lays out several options for districts, allowing them to decide what is best for its students.

The Governor reminded parents the fall school year will look different for each school district.

He did not give a clear answer on if he would step in and order schools to close like he did last spring.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

