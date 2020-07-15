Advertisement

Kohl’s to require customers to wear masks beginning July 20

(KJCT)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kohl’s will be requiring their customers to wear face coverings beginning July 20.

Kohl's considers health and safety a top priority, and we have a number of measures in place to prioritize the health and safety of our customers and associates which can be found here.

Our associates have been, and will continue to be, required to wear masks while working in our stores. We have also been adhering to applicable state and regional guidelines and asking that customers abide by the face covering guidelines for their local region.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet. Beginning Monday, July 20, we will require all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores.

For those who’d prefer not to shop in store, we encourage customers to visit Kohls.com and take advantage of our new limited-contact Store Drive Up service, among other convenient shipping options.

Customers will see signage at the front of the store to inform them of our face covering policy. Store associates have been trained on the new health and safety measures in place, and we have associate greeters at the entrance of each store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks.

Kohl's online release

