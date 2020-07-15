La Crosse Co. Health Department encourages masks for fall school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Nine new cases in La Crosse County brings the total to 620 total cases.

459 of the cases are recovered and no deaths due to COVID-19 are reported.

The La Crosse County Health Department continues to stress the importance of wearing a mask.

“Are they 100% effective? No, they are not an N95 respirator--this is a face covering,” said Jen Rombalski, La Crosse County Health Department director. “But, they can help the spread of the virus and anything that we can do right now to prevent the spread of this particular virus, which seems to spread very easily from person-to-person, is a very important tool for us to be utilizing.”

