Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN-UNEMPLOYMENT

Audit: Too much, not enough sent to Wisconsin unemployed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new audit says an unknown number of unemployed people in Wisconsin received too much, or not enough, in benefits from the state Department of Workforce in late April. The errors came as the department worked to process additional money in federal aid to help those suddenly out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Legislative Audit Bureau said Wednesday that the department should determine how many people were sent incorrect amounts and how much, then report back by Aug. 14. Agency Secretary Caleb Frostman says the department is implementing all of the audit’s recommendations.

MANURE SPILL

DNR cleaning up manure spill in northeastern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is cleaning up a manure spill in northeastern Wisconsin. The department announced Tuesday that surface-applied manure from Betley Farms in Oconto County ran off the site late last week and over the weekend into the Little Suamico River. The spill is moving toward the bay of Green Bay. DNR staff has been working to clean up the spill since Sunday. Runoff has been stopped at the application site but work continues. DNR officials didn't immediately respond to messages seeking more details. Betley Farms had no immediate comment.

OFFICER SHOT BY OFFICER

Officer recovering after shot accidentally by colleague

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound accidentally inflicted by another officer while they struggled with a suspect who was resisting arrest. Police say the 33-year-old officer was taken to the hospital after the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident began when police tried stopping a vehicle suspected in a shooting, but the driver sped away and fled on foot after the car broke down on the city’s north side. A short time later, officers located the suspect who resisted arrest as he was being placed in a police squad car. During the struggle, a shot was discharged from the gun of one of the officers and struck the other officer.

CHILD FATALLY STRUCK

5-year-old struck and killed in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle at local park. Officers responded to Lakeside Park shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday where the child had been struck in a parking lot north of the boat launch. Officers and paramedics attempted to save the boy and called a medical helicopter to the scene. The child was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

OFFICER-FATAL SHOOTINGS

Council calls for removal of officer who killed 3 people

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee city council is calling for the removal of a police officer who has killed three people in the line of duty in the last five years. The Wauwatosa Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday night calling for the termination of Officer Joseph Mensah. The city’s police and fire commission determines whether any police officer should be fired. The family of Jay Anderson Jr., who was fatally shot in 2016, have filed a complaint filed against Mensah calling for his removal. Mensah has also killed Alvin Cole and Antonio Gonzales. The shootings of Gonzales and Anderson Jr. were determined to be justified self-defense. The Milwaukee County District Attorney has not yet issued a ruling on Cole’s death.

ELECTION 2020-WISCONSIN DEMOCRATS

Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10M over 3 months

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party says it raised more money from April to June than in any other three-month period in state party's history. The totals announced Tuesday bolster the state party's bank account just five months before the November election in this hotly contested presidential battleground state. Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer says Democrats raised $10 million during the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, and the state remains a focus for both his and Democrat Joe Biden’s campaigns this year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin hits record high in virus cases as spike continues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has broken a record for confirmed new COVID-19 cases for the fourth out of six days. Gov. Tony Evers and state health leaders on Tuesday implored people to wear masks and take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The state Department of Health Services reported 964 confirmed new cases Tuesday, breaking a previous high of 926 cases on Saturday. Evers says he anticipates that K-12 schools will reopen in September, despite the recent spike in cases. He largely discounted a Republican proposal to tap federal money to pay state unemployment claims as a “political stunt.”

CONSTRUCTION WORKER KILLED

Worker killed in construction zone in Columbia County

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a construction worker was struck and killed by a commercial truck along a Columbia County highway. The 29-year-old man was working in a construction zone on Highway 151 near Columbus Monday when he was hit by a truck owned by Michel’s Construction. The victim was employed by a private construction company. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner. He has not yet been identified. The crash remains under investigation.