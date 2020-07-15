Advertisement

Mich. man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.
The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Michigan Lottery said.(Source: Michigan Lottery Connect)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) - A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner.

The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7′s scratch-off ticket.

"The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!" the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery.

The name of the 57-year-old man wasn’t released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said.

The man plans to buy a new home then save the remainder of his winnings.

Each $20 ticket for the Lucky 7′s game, which launched in December 2019, offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

CDC says face masks are key to reopening schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
The World Health Organization says there are 23 potential COVID-19 vaccines in the human testing process globally.

National

'He didn't deserve that': Father speaks out after 1-year-old killed in alleged DUI crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police say the boy's mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection.

National

Mother charged with DUI in crash that killed 1-year-old son in Las Vegas

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say the mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection. Her car went off the road and hit a sign, which severed off the right half of her car.

National

Boy, 1, killed in Las Vegas car crash; mother charged with drunken, reckless driving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police say the mother was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection. Her car went off the road and hit a sign, which severed off the right half of her car.

News

Barron Co. Health Dept. updates recommendations for gatherings

Updated: 3 hours ago
This comes after the county saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases yet with 11 from July 10-14.

Latest News

News

Community members in Augusta help cleanup storm damage

Updated: 4 hours ago
In Eau Claire County, there are downed trees, road closures and flooded areas.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 5 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

La Crosse Police Investigate Downtown Incident

Updated: 5 hours ago
La Crosse Police Investigate Downtown Incident

News

City Council Passes Resolution to Encourage Masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
City Council Passes Resolution to Encourage Masks

National Politics

Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
President Donald Trump made a last-minute attempt to end the comeback hopes of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff, promising that former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville would have a direct line to the Oval Office if elected senator.