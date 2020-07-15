Minnesota man charged in La Crosse shooting enters plea
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Minnesota man accused of shooting and killing a doorman at a La Crosse bar enters a plea in court Tuesday.
Timothy Young of Spring Grove pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Anthony Fimple.
Fimple was working as a bouncer at the Twisted Moose bar when witnesses say Young shot him.
According to the La Crosse Police Department, Fimple denied Young re-entry to the bar.
Police officers say Young left, came back with a gun, and shot Fimple in the head.
Young was bound over for trial. He’s due back in court August 14.
