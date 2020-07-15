Name of farm accident victim released
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff has released the name of the victim who died in a farming accident in Colfax.
Sheriff Kevin Bygd says the man was identified as 73-year-old James Kiesow.
The Dunn County 9-1-1 Center received a report of a man pinned under a tractor on Monday, July 13. Kiesow was taken to an Eau Claire hosptial were he was pronounced dead.
