Name of farm accident victim released

COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff has released the name of the victim who died in a farming accident in Colfax.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd says the man was identified as 73-year-old James Kiesow.

The Dunn County 9-1-1 Center received a report of a man pinned under a tractor on Monday, July 13. Kiesow was taken to an Eau Claire hosptial were he was pronounced dead.

