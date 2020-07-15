Sign of solidarity: Badgers to wear black crest logos

MADISON, Wis (UW Athletics Press Release). — Wisconsin student-athletes will be showing their solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities on campus when Badger sports teams return to action.

UW Athletics uniforms will include a university crest logo with a black “W,” a show of support, inclusion and unity from Badger student-athletes, the UW Athletic Department and UW-Madison as a whole.

“I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes.”

Earlier this summer a number of current and former Badger student-athletes publicly stated their desire to wear the university’s “Crest W” on their athletic uniforms. The “W” in the crest is white, but will be changed to black on Badger athletics uniforms. UW Athletics officials worked with student-athletes to also include a black Motion W that will also have a presence on select athletic apparel.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.