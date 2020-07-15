Advertisement

UAE’s Mars orbiter launch from Japan delayed again by weather

The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.
The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.(Source: CNN)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The liftoff of the United Arab Emirates' Mars orbiter was postponed until Friday due to bad weather at the Japanese launch site.

The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission. The launch was scheduled for Wednesday from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan, but the UAE mission team announced the rescheduled date on Twitter.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' H-IIA rocket will carry UAE's craft into space. Mitsubishi launch official Keiji Suzuki had said on Monday a postponement was possible as intermittent lightning and rain were forecast over the next few days.

Heavy rain has fallen for more than a week in large areas of Japan, triggering mudslides and floods and killing more than 70 people, most of them on the southern main island of Kyushu.

Hope is set to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. A successful Hope mission would be a major step for the oil-dependent economy seeking a future in space.

Hope carries three instruments to study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change and is scheduled to circle the red planet for at least two years.

Emirates Mars Mission Project Director Omran Sharaf, who joined Monday’s briefing from Dubai, said the mission will provide a complete view of the Martian atmosphere during different seasons for the first time.

Two other Mars missions are planned in the coming days by the U.S. and China. Japan has its own Martian moon mission planned in 2024.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

George Floyd's family files lawsuit

Updated: moments ago
|
Attorney Benjamin Crump announced a lawsuit in the May 25 death of George Floyd.

News

Name of farm accident victim released

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Dunn County Sheriff has released the name of the victim who died in a farming accident in Colfax.

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized outside Cincinnati City Hall, police release footage of suspect

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Courtney King
Cincinnati police confirm an unknown person poured red paint on the mural. They released surveillance footage of the suspect late Tuesday night.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Ripon, Onalaska

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Trump Campaign announced that Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Ripon and Onalaska on Friday, July 17.

National Politics

Drone video showcases 'Black Lives Matter!' mural outside Cincinnati City Hall

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
This is the 'Black Lives Matter!' mural outside Cincinnati City Hall.

Latest News

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump may claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

National Politics

Protesters gather at Cincinnati City Hall near vandalized Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Protesters gathered around the mural Tuesday night, and police are investigating.

National

JCPenney cuts 1,000 jobs as it closes stores

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions.

National

Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Health Ministry said laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague that he contracted from an infected marmot.

National Politics

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.